On Aug. 1, I topped-off a really long week with my SUV deciding that the intersection of Transit and Strauss was a great place to take a break. There I am, sitting at the light, no power, no hazards — nothing. Not much I could do on my own except call AAA and block a busy intersection. Before I could even call, two different cars stopped and pushed me into the Tim Horton's parking lot, out of traffic and safe. I didn't ask them, they just helped because they saw someone who needed it.
Once the tow truck arrived and started hooking up my vehicle, another car pulled up and a young lady walked over and said that I looked like I wasn't having a great day, so she and her friend stopped and bought me a bottle of water and a snack. The tow truck driver looked at me and said that he sees things like that happen all the time in Lockport. Once everything was set, I realized I wasn't even sure that I had thanked everyone (and definitely didn't ask names, etc.)
So, to my good Samaritans, I just wanted to say "Thank you." You all changed how I looked at a rough week and reminded me why my family and I feel so at home living here in Lockport.
Thank you again, and I'll do my best to pay it forward.
CHRISTIAN BILLMAN, Lockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.