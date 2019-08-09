 

On Aug. 1, I topped-off a really long week with my SUV deciding that the intersection of Transit and Strauss was a great place to take a break. There I am, sitting at the light, no power, no hazards — nothing. Not much I could do on my own except call AAA and block a busy intersection. Before I could even call, two different cars stopped and pushed me into the Tim Horton's parking lot, out of traffic and safe. I didn't ask them, they just helped because they saw someone who needed it.

Once the tow truck arrived and started hooking up my vehicle, another car pulled up and a young lady walked over and said that I looked like I wasn't having a great day, so she and her friend stopped and bought me a bottle of water and a snack. The tow truck driver looked at me and said that he sees things like that happen all the time in Lockport. Once everything was set, I realized I wasn't even sure that I had thanked everyone (and definitely didn't ask names, etc.)

So, to my good Samaritans, I just wanted to say "Thank you." You all changed how I looked at a rough week and reminded me why my family and I feel so at home living here in Lockport.

Thank you again, and I'll do my best to pay it forward.

CHRISTIAN BILLMAN, Lockport

 

