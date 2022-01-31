It isn’t often that process and procedure implemented by our local government receives praise for a job well done. However, my family's recent experience with the Niagara County health department’s vaccination clinics that were held at Niagara Wheatfield school district and Niagara County Community College are stark reminders about how to do things effectively, efficiently and appropriately. I had the occasion to take my two grandchildren to both of these sites for Covid vaccinations and the process was flawless. Thanks to the efforts of our county leaders and, in particular, the county health department for an extraordinarily well done job!
THOMAS J. SHEERAN, Lewiston
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.