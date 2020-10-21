I’m Brian Seaman and am running for District Attorney. I’m proud to let you know that I have been endorsed for this important position by a number of key law enforcement organizations and leaders from all over Niagara County. Current and past leaders who have endorsed me include Sheriff Jim Voutour, Lockport Police Chief Larry Eggert, North Tonawanda Police Chief Bill Hall, Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte, Town of Niagara Police Chief Jim Suitor and Middleport Police Chief John Swick. I am also endorsed by the Niagara County Deputy Sheriffs PBA, the New York State Police Investigators Association, and the Western New York Association of Retired Law Enforcement Personnel, Inc., not to mention the many, many individual law enforcement officials from police forces across the county who are supporting me.
The reason I have this law enforcement support is simple. I worked hand in hand with these individuals when I was an Assistant District Attorney and they know what kind of prosecutor I was. Sheriff Voutour put it this way: “Brian was the kind of prosecutor that my investigators wanted working on their cases because he was tough, thorough, and hard-working. He always gave our cases the attention they deserved and got results.”
Law enforcement officers want a DA who will work as hard as they do to bring justice for crime victims and keep our communities safe. That is the type of Assistant DA I was, and the type of District Attorney I will be if elected.
Law enforcement officers also want a DA who has experience handling prosecutions of serious crimes. The last thing they want is a DA who has never handled a serious felony prosecution. In my time as an Assistant DA I tried cases, and obtained convictions, of crimes such as murder, attempted murder of a police officer, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, and many other serious felonies. I’ve presented complicated cases of fraud, embezzlement, and elder exploitation to the grand jury, obtained indictments, and obtained convictions. In contrast, my opponent spent his entire time in the DA’s office handling misdemeanors in city and town courts. He has never tried a felony case. He has never even presented a case to a grand jury, or obtained an indictment. He simply doesn’t have the proper experience for the position.
Who the District Attorney is matters. The fact is that we live in a time and place where serious crimes are a reality. Crimes including murders, assaults, child abuse, sexual assault, elder abuse, robberies, and burglaries are dealt with by our law enforcement officials every day. Did you know that there have already been 17 homicides in Niagara County this year? The District Attorney has to be somebody who is prepared to handle these cases. I have the support of law enforcement in this election because I have the experience and ability to meet the challenge. I respectfully ask for your vote on election day.
BRIAN SEAMAN, Youngstown
