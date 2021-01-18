As one of the baby boom generation of the late 1940s, I am not old enough to have first-hand memory of the time in the early '50s when a demagogic U.S. Senator could wave a piece of paper before audiences and TV cameras, declaring it to be a list of ordinary U.S. citizens who, having been "investigated" and "exposed," were accused of nefarious, "un-American" political associations, motives and activities. Fortunately, there is an extensive historic record of those disreputable events of the '50s to remind us how easily, under the right circumstances, persons with a lot of, or even a little, public authority can use the threat of unwarranted scrutiny into a person's private and public life, past and present, to intimidate citizens and distort public discourse. Just the mention — oblique, calculated and however baseless — of such an "investigation" was enough to shatter many lives, to destroy an individual's professional and community standing.
Some might consider it overreaching to suggest a comparison between the McCarthyite tactics of an earlier era, played out on a national stage, and the recent investigation by some local school district staff into the life, career and associations, and public activism of a Lockport citizen who has been an outspoken critic of some highly controversial school board actions. It seems less of a reach in the current political climate.
However, no one who has followed the local debate and the wider legal arguments regarding the publicly funded "facial recognition" system hastily adopted by the Lockport City School District Board of Education — with little or no interest in transparency, public input or privacy concerns — is likely to believe that such tactics will deter Jim Shultz or those who support his efforts to hold school officials accountable for their decisions and actions.
The more likely effect is to discourage other interested citizens, and potential critics, from following the outspoken example of Mr. Shultz and other engaged citizens. The fact that some district staff members were apparently happy to disclose their investigation of Mr. Shultz to Union-Sun & Journal personnel suggests that that was at least one underlying objective.
Even in a small city like Lockport, citizens, whether they have children in the school system or not, should be gravely concerned when such familiar authoritarian tactics on the part of public officials, or their staff, begin creeping into the civic life of the community in which we all share.
RICHARD BERTRAND, Lockportrbertrand1947@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.