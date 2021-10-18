When I choose my candidate for county judge, I look to the professionals in the legal community for their input. This year, we get to choose one county court judge for the next 10 years. From my research, it is pretty clear that only one candidate has both the qualifications and the support of the professionals in the legal community, Mike Benedict.
Mike is the only county court judge candidate that has been rated "well qualified."
Mike is the only candidate that has received endorsements from multiple law enforcement agencies representing thousands of Western New York police officers. Further, Mike even received endorsements from multiple retired criminal court and family court judges attesting to his vast experience.
With violent crime exploding in our county, we cannot take a chance on a candidate that will have to learn how to be a judge and learn criminal law. Mike Benedict spent his entire career practicing criminal law as a prosecutor, a defense attorney and as a confidential law clerk to a sitting judge. There can be no better experience!
On November 2nd, join me and vote for Mike Benedict for Niagara County Court Judge.
BILL HACKMER, Lockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.