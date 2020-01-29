When Niagara County Legislator David Godfrey ran for re-election this past fall, he said, "I have what I believe are important and critical initiatives that will not only affect our lives today, but well into the future." Yet, his first act after being re-elected was to serve on the committee that selected a convicted felon from the Buffalo Billion scandal to be the official face of Niagara County government. And, Dave Godfrey voted to give him a $79,000 a year salary plus benefits.
Godfrey's second act was replacing the county's Chief Public Defender, who had more than 30 years' experience in the Public Defenders Office, with a North Tonawanda lawyer with just two years' experience as a public defender, and whose only qualification seems to be a $500 donation to the campaign of judge candidate Caroline Wojtaszek. This appointment cost taxpayers $55,000 a year plus benefits — and potentially could cost the innocent their right to a capable defense.
Godfrey's third act was hiring Glenn Aronow to a top county job paying $53,000 a year plus benefits. Aronow already cost state taxpayers $90,000 for a sexual harassment settlement when he worked in the state senate. That's bad news for women who work in our county workforce, and a slap in the face of women who pay county taxes.
If these are the "important and critical initiatives that will not only affect our lives today, but well into the future," that Dave Godfrey promised us, then we're in for a very bumpy ride.
TREVOR GANSHAW, Lockport
