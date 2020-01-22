Now that the whole Chris Collins affair is over, here are the things that I’ve learned.
It’s interesting how facts of a criminal case can change an “innocent man” subjected to a “partisan witch hunt” (Collins’ words in 2018) into a tearful, apologetic, “disgraced former member of Congress.”
Collins saying “My life has been shattered” sounds to me like he still doesn’t quite “get it.” It seems like Collins feels that his conviction for conspiracy to commit securities fraud and lying to investigators was something done to him, when it was he who did this to himself.
There are those of all political persuasions who are calling this episode “sad” and I wholeheartedly agree. It’s sad that Collins believed/believes that certain laws don’t apply to him and his family; it’s sad that this man would expect leniency at his sentencing despite his repeated, vehement denials of the charges he was ultimately convicted of; sad that he would seek reelection while under indictment on these charges (knowing full well his guilt); sad that enough of us would vote to actually re-elect him.
It is my hope that as a result of this mess, Collins, as well as his supporters, have learned something too.
ROBERT C. FROST, Barker
