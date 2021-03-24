For many weeks we have heard about people entering our country by illegally crossing our southern border. Although we do not know the full story, because the media has been denied access, what we have heard indicates that many thousands have already entered and many more arrive each day.
Our leaders seem incapable of stopping the flow and instead have chosen processing and housing in the United States as their solution. As a result, our existing Border Patrol facilities are overloaded, other processing and housing locations are being sought and FEMA has been brought in to help.
Controlling this problem requires demonstrated leadership, not rhetoric. Therefore, as a first step, I propose transporting all those to be processed to Washington, D.C., and housing them in the residences of our elected officials. Housing some in the White House would be a good start as it is perfectly suited with many rooms, well-staffed, fenced in with great security, plenty of outdoor space for kids to play and best of all we already pay for it. I would think it could easily house 100. After the White House, continue with the residences of the Vice President, Senators and House members. If each just took in just six migrants that would mean over 3,000 would have good homes while they are being processed.
Doing this would have the extra benefits of allowing our leaders to see this problem up close and personal and to demonstrate to the public how well their plans work.
JEFF MANNING, Lewiston
