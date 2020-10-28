Undecided? Vote for policies, not the person. After all, policies are what affect us! People just come and go.
If you are undecided who to vote for, then maybe you can decide what to vote for. The “what” meaning what policies each candidate supports. Studying policy eliminates the emotional component which is constantly pitched to us. Policies are what will ultimately impact our lives.
To help with that study, do a Google Search for “Seven Principles of Sound Public Policy” or go to Mackinac Center For Public Policy’s website https://www.mackinac.org/SP2002-01.
Although the Seven Principles of Sound Public Policy dated October 29, 2001 is almost 20 years old, it is based on even older principles that are still true today. These principles can be used for any local, state or federal elections or policies. Although not all principles may apply to all elections or policies, there will be enough to make a decision that you can support with confidence.
The Seven Principles of Sound Public Policy is a short read. One can even just scroll to see each principle and if you want further discussion of that principle, just read that section.
Here is a teaser: Principle One — “Free people are not equal, and equal people are not free.” You will have to read about this one to fully understand it. Hint: It deals with economic freedom.
I wish I had discovered this years ago.
SCOTT MCKAY, Lewiston
