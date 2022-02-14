Is there a true patriot leader among us, devoted to democracy, willing to stand bravely for the country despite personal consequences? I say yes.
“Do not worry, I will be fine for telling the truth…because this is America, the country I have served and defended, that all of my brothers have served, and here right matters,” the man said to his father.
Swearing an oath to become a citizen, to testify in our court system or hold public office in this nation is our tradition, too often not taken seriously. It’s what we tell children and most still believe about this country: being truthful is always the right thing to do.
It’s ironic that the man of those words above is a first-generation Ukrainian immigrant holding America to the promise of truth and justice, Lt. Colonel Alexander Vindeman. He testified and was later unjustly discredited. The truth had angered the former president.
The price was high — Vindeman's and his brother’s careers and livelihoods were ruined because one brother told the truth. Vindeman was on track to become a general. The U.S. Army was deprived of a very useful future leader with deep knowledge of Ukrainian and Russian nuances. What happened to the Vindeman brothers is a travesty. If we can avoid autocracy, historians may someday remember Alexander Vinderman as a hero, legally vindicated and maybe even be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
Vindeman’s honor remains fully intact and his recent lawsuit against the former president’s allies pushes to hold people accountable to the promise of their oaths. Surprisingly, he still has faith in the court system and refuses to give up on democracy. I am glad he is pressing forward.
Our democracy may be doomed; we may end up being ruled by a dictator. Those who complained that public health measures were inconvenient, a loss of personal freedom in a pandemic, will have a rude awakening if we lose our democracy. Fair and free elections and research-based, high-quality education are crucial elements for the survival of our democracy.
CAROL NOCHAJSKI, Wilson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.