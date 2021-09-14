What is a community?
The first thought that comes to mind is the word itself. In the word community is “commune,” which means to meet or deal with in close understanding. The next word is “unity,” which means the condition of being united or combined; openness, being in agreement, harmony.
The Bible speaks of unity. Psalm 133:1 reads, “how good and pleasant it is when brothers live together in unity.”
If we want to see “good” and “pleasant” things happen in the city of Lockport, then we must be unified.
Diversity plays a major role. In the Bible it also speaks of that. In the book of Ecclesiastes 11:5 it reads, “just as you do not know the way and path of the wind or how the bones are formed in the womb of a pregnant woman, even so you do not know the activity of God who makes ‘all things.’” Diversity was God’s idea and it’s one we all should respect. None of us knew what family we were going to be born to. We didn’t know what the color of our skin would be, or how tall or short we would be. The Bible so states that God saw “all” that he made, and it was very good. (Genesis 1:31 and 1 Timothy 4:4). Who are we to think otherwise?!
The bottom line is this: We must respect and accept one another for the way God created each of us. In God’s eyes, none of us is better than the other based on the color of our skin, nor our social status. God is not one who shows favoritism. Things will work out for the best in and for our community when we do them God’s way. Because He is the way!
Michael Jackson got it right in his song “The Man in the Mirror”: If you want to make this a better place, take a look at yourself and make a change. We must “all” be the change in this community we want to see.
GENEVA JOHNSON, Lockport
