As a social worker in the Starpoint school district, I’ve seen greater social-emotional needs from more students this year than ever before. At the elementary level, many students started the year without the skills they may have developed in pre-kindergarten or other early childhood care programs — things like being able to sit in a seat, unpack their bag, follow a direction, manage their emotions, and have a conversation. We have to do better for these students!
Thankfully, state leaders in Albany are talking about the priority of the social-emotional health of students and targeted staffing shortages that every district is facing. That’s a great start.
As part of a New York State United Teachers Future Forward Task Force, I’ve been working with fellow educators from across the state since the summer of 2021 on a series of recommendations for how we can move public education forward. Putting state funding toward social-emotional learning and health is central to that.
We need to expand universal pre-kindergarten statewide, so that all of our youngest students have the foundational skills they need for lifelong learning. On top of that, we need state legislation that requires school districts to staff every school with at least one full-time social worker, licensed school psychologist, school counselor and nurse.
School districts also could use the funding to both implement social-emotional learning strategies and start to reduce class sizes — a strategy proven to help students perform better academically and that results in fewer disciplinary referrals.
Of course, social-emotional wellbeing is tied into other factors. When kids are hungry, they aren’t able to focus on learning. The same is true of kids who don’t have access to routine medical care or are dealing with poverty. That’s why we need to both expand the number of community schools that provide services that go far beyond academics (food pantries, clothes closets and more) and extend free universal meals to all students, regardless of their family’s socioeconomic level.
I’ve wondered many times over the past two years when we’re going to go back to normal. But really the question is: How can we create a better normal for our children? The answers are there. It’s up to the will of our state officials, school leaders, and communities to implement them.
ADRIENNE COHAN, Buffalo
