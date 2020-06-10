Electing a judge is probably one of the most important things that we have to do as a public. We rely on judges to be fair, yet firm. Judges are responsible for protecting our Constitution, the rule of law, and keeping order. Because of the massive level of trust we give our judges, it is imperative that they remain impartial and fair.
We need judges that are not beholden to party bosses, elected officials and special interests. That is why I am voting for Mike Benedict for Niagara County Court Judge. He earned his way through law school and built his legal practice with his hard work and integrity. He was not handed anything.
We do not need a judge that was handed patronage position after patronage position. We do not need a judge who used her political influence to pave her way to run uncontested as District Attorney. Judges like that owe people. And we cannot afford to elect judges that owe people.
Mike Benedict does not owe anyone. His campaign is staffed from his family and friends. People work for him because they love him. As a judge, we can be confident that every decision he will make will be based on fairness and the law. He will never have to consider whether the party bosses will be OK with his decisions.
JENNIFER JACKSON, Niagara Falls
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.