I was saddened to read Mr. Singer’s rant in the March 15th Union-Sun & Journal. We need a robust debate to have a healthy democracy, but the name calling and exaggeration in this particular column serve no purpose but to divide and inflame. The pursuit of power at any cost by either party is shameful. Both parties are guilty of heavy spending in Washington without ensuring the revenue to balance the budget. There is plenty of blame to go around. We ought to be spending more energy trying to focus on what we have in common and having a healthy debate and compromise to solve problems.
RANDY ATWATER, Barker
