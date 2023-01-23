“Great Lakes power in focus,” published Jan. 15 in the Locokport Union-Sun & Journal, is a timely piece. Hopefully, it’s not too late to prepare ourselves for the power demands of increasingly extreme weather. Hotter hot spells and colder cold snaps are the new normal, posing huge challenges especially for low-income, Black and Indigenous families.
Governor Kathy Hochul’s and the Biden administration’s investment in a rapid build-out of wind and solar power is a key way out of our current crisis. Gas plants notoriously fail in extreme temperatures, notably in Texas and California. Frozen wind turbines in Texas are still absurdly blamed for the power failure, yet proper weatherization of them would have kept them in good working order. Cold Northern European waters are a center of wind power.
On the other hand, a large wind project is underway in Oman, where temperatures can reach 130 degrees Fahrenheit in the project’s desert location.
Wind and solar projects in tandem work best. Hot sun lessens wind, and lets solar generation take turbines’ place. Wind picks up at night when solar power is unavailable.
The grid itself is outdated and insufficient. Governor Hochul is overseeing major upgrades and expansion of New York’s electric infrastructure.
Her focus is on the fastest gas transition possible, so we can stop fueling the climate crisis. New York’s grid capacity can thus far manage the necessary electrification of buildings—first all-electric new construction, then the 2030 deadline after which new gas appliances and home heating equipment will no longer be available. (No one is coming for your current gas appliances, or requiring you to toss gas for heat pumps now, although it’s a boon for your energy efficiency, your costs, and healthier indoor air.)
Get off gas. Let’s get the All-Electric Buildings Act, which has plenty of support but was blocked last year by State Assembly leader Carl Heastie, finally passed. Then, with an upgraded grid, New York will be ready to face down and survive the climate crisis.
LISA MERTZ, executive committee, Sierra Club Niagara Group, Mayville
