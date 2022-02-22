Regarding “Our View: Climate change is everyone’s problem,” published February 18th by the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal: Thank you for your welcome perspective on our current climate crisis. Indeed, the crisis is already upon us, with the worst droughts in 1,200 years in the American West along with record fires there, and catastrophic storms and flooding throughout the rest of the country. The prospect of an imminent demise of our crucial fruit crop and a loss of our temperate summers is equally dramatic.
Large scale wind and solar projects are indeed the fix we need to transition from climate-killing fossil fuels. Naturally, there are naysayers concerned about views and home rule. In fact, the Office of Renewable Energy Siting considers, and even funds, all points of view in the debate over local siting and, as you point out, is willing to negotiate the terms of energy projects. (I would just point out that renewables’ danger to birds is wildly overstated compared to the warming planets’ danger to their ecosystems.)
Wind and solar companies are often viewed as large corporations coming in to trample local rights. But what are fossil fuel companies? They fund local opposition to renewable energy while lining politicians’ pockets at the state and federal levels to help them maintain the profits they make from slowly killing us.
Our area is uniquely qualified to support wind and solar projects. Let’s support those projects, and fight fossil fuels.
SANDRA EBERT, Buffalo
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.