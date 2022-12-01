In an article posted online in 2017, titled "The Intersection of Public Health, Homelessness, and Mental Health," Josh Crites, an experienced administrator and consultant to a number of public housing authorities (PHAs), summed up the dilemma of public agencies serving, in various capacities, groups and individuals whose basic needs, such as housing and mental health care, while generally coinciding, may at times diverge along different or even separate paths. Differing, sometimes even conflicting, objectives and priorities among public agencies can result in serious consequences for citizens whose rights and welfare those agencies are intended to serve.
Nothing could demonstrate those consequences more dramatically than the extraordinarily chaotic and distressing situation recently created by the ill considered and arbitrary actions of a local social services agency and Lockport Housing Authority (LHA) management. By placing a social services client with mental health issues, including persistent symptoms of erratic, volatile, and highly disruptive behavior, alone, in an LHA apartment among predominantly elderly, disabled, and generally vulnerable residents, the mental and physical health of all residents involved has been placed under severe and debilitating stress.
Lacking specific supportive accommodations and programs, public housing authorities are considered by experienced administrators and other relevant professionals to be the least appropriate environment in which to place mental health clients in need of regular supervision and support.
Again referring to comments by public housing administrator Josh Crites: " PHAs are not equipped to help those with serious mental health issues." And, for those in need of professional mental health care, "Housing without services is doomed to fail."
In the case of LHA residents and a social services client known to have persistent and extreme mental and behavioral symptoms, their ordeal, now in its fifth week, of daily and nightly, literally wall-shaking disturbances, should not have come as a surprise, other than to the unsuspecting residents themselves.
What should be remarkable, if not surprising, is that a group of elderly, disabled, and otherwise vulnerable public housing residents, along with unfortunate individuals in need of intensive mental health care and supportive housing, should pay the price for poor professional judgement and the lack of community resources adequate to that need. Under such circumstances, neither the housing needs nor the mental health needs of either group, nor of any individual, are likely to be well or fairly served.
RICHARD BERTRAND, Lockport
