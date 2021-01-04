Robert Krause claimed that the news media is bamboozling people by not investigating whether the voter fraud that President Trump claims is real. President Trump’s sycophants have made these claims to the media, where they don’t have to present evidence or proof. When they get in to court where they do have to present evidence, they admit there is no evidence of voter fraud.
There have been more than 50 lawsuits filed and they have been rejected by the courts because of lack of evidence. Not once, not twice, but every time; there is no evidence. Period. Even those signed affidavits Mr. Krause mentioned failed as evidence in court and not just by judges appointed by Democrats but by those judges appointed by Republicans. Election officials across the country report there was very little election fraud, not just Democratic but Republican officials as well. Mr. Trump and Republicans have had their day in court, and consistently their claims have collapsed under scrutiny. The evidence does not exist. The records are public.
Hunter Biden and his father have been investigated by Senators Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa). The investigators had subpoena power and after eight months of investigation found no wrongdoing by Hunter Biden and/or his father. The report is titled: Hunter Biden, Burisma, and Corruption: The Impact on U.S. Government Policy and Related Concerns. That report is also public. Again the evidence does not exist to support claims of wrongdoing.
The Chinese spy story Mr. Krause referenced involving Fang Fang and U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell is not news. Mr. Swalwell provided information to the FBI years ago and hasn’t seen Ms. Fang since 2015. In fact Ms. Fang left the U.S. in 2015.
My question is why is the chairman of the Niagara Falls Republican Committee pushing conspiracy theories? The court cases are public, the report by the senators is public. Mr. Krause can obtain these reports and read them. Pushing half-truths and lies is beneath a party chair. Mr. Krause should be embarrassed and ashamed of himself.
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
