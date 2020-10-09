John Ceretto II is the clear choice for Niagara County District Attorney. I am John’s great aunt and since the day I saw him baptized, I have watched him grow up into the fine young man he is today. During that time, I have had numerous opportunities to observe his relationship with his family and with the community. John is a dedicated family person who still has many of the same neighbors and friends that he grew up with. He knows the kind of community we deserve, and John is committed to keeping our communities safe.
John brings excellent credentials for this position. He was an outstanding and effective prosecutor in the DA's Office for five years. He also has a successful private practice. John is a proven and prudent leader. He is creative and works with his resources to make things happen. More importantly he knows how to bring communities together and bridge divisions.
John always acts with integrity. I have found him to be fair, of sound judgment, committed and focused on his personal and community goals. He is honest, reliable, and willing to work the long hours needed for this position. John will be an independent voice in Niagara County. For these reasons, I believe John is the best qualified person to be our next district attorney.
Please join me in casting your vote for John Ceretto II for Niagara County District Attorney.
DOROTHY WISNIEWSKI, Niagara Falls
