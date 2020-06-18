My name is Sarah Hedden, I’m an attorney practicing in Niagara County, and I want to share my thoughts on the current County Court judicial race and politics in Niagara County in general. I have lived in Niagara County my entire life and began practicing law four years ago. Before I became a lawyer, I didn’t know any lawyers, judges or politicians. The last few years have been a real eye opener for me.
When the race began for the County Court seat that Judge Sheldon is vacating, I naively believed that both candidates would be judged on their past records, affiliations and character. However, yesterday I received a slanderous, revolting mailer from the Independence Party claiming that Mike Benedict’s campaign manager is Christian Peck and that Mr. Peck posted racist and inflammatory comments on his personal social media. While I don’t know Mr. Peck nor am I on social media, I know, as does everyone in the Independence Party, that Mr. Benedict’s campaign manager is Jason Cafarella. That information was a bold-faced lie, reiterated in robocalls to local households, and most importantly, a direct ethical violation of judicial campaign rules. I also read the letter that George Maziarz wrote against DA Wojtaszek, and he also used inflammatory language, such as calling her “pro-abortion.” That language is absurd and meant to incite hate; no one is pro-abortion — they are pro-choice or pro-life.
The state of politics in Niagara County is a disgrace. I am disgusted by the machine that controls the public jobs and forces lawyers to secretly support both candidates out of fear of retribution. I have friends who pass petitions for one candidate, while donating $99 cash to the candidate they support, because if they outwardly supported that candidate, they would lose their public job. I have empathy and understand that we are all just trying to make our way, to have income and health insurance. But if the way to do that is to donate enough money to the “correct” political party that they give me a job, count me out.
I hope that all Niagara County residents, not just the politicians and lawyers, see the state of politics and public jobs here, and work to make changes. I hope that the people who hold these public jobs, and the people who are in control of them, realize how atrocious this is, and work to make our county somewhere we can all be proud to live and work.
SARAH HEDDEN, Lockport
