In the wake of recent school shootings, and as a journalist who covered terrorism, I know constitution-changing gun control is not needed (maybe for AR-15s), school control and public building control are needed.
You never hear of prison shootings because they don’t happen. How tough is it to put a guard or two and a gun detector at the entryway(s) to all school and public buildings in the United States?
Expensive? No. Not compared to the price of human lives and the billions in lawsuits paid that such mass killings inspire.
And, if there are thousands of kids at one school, needing more than a few entrances, build more schools! Employ more people. Is that so difficult?
As a nonviolent offender, I went to state prison on a minor drug conviction, witnessing ignorant guard-on-inmate, and inmate-on-inmate attacks, but no shootings in four of New York State’s dangerous maximum and medium security facilities.
I laughed hysterically in the 1990s when a satirical magazine quoted someone saying, “I’d rather live next to a prison than a public school.” Yet, now, it’s the truth.
It's time to lock down schools, supermarkets, superstores, and public buildings or facilities where some manic incident—as what occurred in Buffalo’s Tops Market or Texas’s elementary school—could happen again. How dumb are we, as a country, not to protect our innocents with some security officers armed with metal detectors?
We are talking about American lives. It is only the cost of a lost life that we can no longer afford.
BRANDON M. STICKNEY, Olcott
