I want to thank the Lockport Board of Education for their kindness in letting me address them last month. At that meeting, I asked whether anyone on the voting board had family on the payroll or contract with the Lockport school district, thus constituting a possible conflict of interest when voting in secret, behind closed doors, on payroll issues affecting their family members. The board members' silence was heard loudly by all. Holy cow!
Now I know why this board refused to admit to their conflicts of interest. The first four members I looked at all had family on the payroll or contract; there were only a few that did not.
The majority of school board members, historically, have had relatives on the very payrolls that they are entrusted to negotiate. From a taxpayer's point of view: "how stupid is that!"
This is the good ole' boy network at its worst. Teacher union-friendly candidates are quietly nominated and urged to run for the school board. Then, because this single-issue election in May is so poorly attended by the apathetic public, the teachers' union is very successful at getting their vote out. The majority of voters are teachers and the mothers, fathers, sisters, brothers, children, neighbors and friends of the teachers. These favors are remembered during contract negotiations, and so on and on it goes, year after year, to the detriment of the taxpayers.
Having lost favor in corporate America, the unions have found sanctuary in the municipal sector primarily because of the lack of accountability inherently present in government. In my lifetime I have paid well over $400,000 in school taxes. I could never understand why the average per-pupil cost of education in Lockport was so high. This is one of the reasons.
I challenge any board members that have this conflict of interest to do the honorable thing and resign.
MICHAEL D'ADDEO, Lockport
