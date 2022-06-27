On Nov. 8, 2021, Governor Hochul signed into law an amendment to the New York State Open Meetings Law, requiring public agencies with a website, including public housing authorities, to post minutes of their public meetings within 14 days of a meeting. The amended law is not a recommendation, or an option, but a clearly worded, lawful mandate.
Regrettably, the governor and the state legislature have not as yet charged any state entity with the responsibility of holding those agencies and officials accountable for compliance with the Open Meetings Law (OML). It is left to private citizens and citizen groups — on their own initiative and at their own expense — to hold officials accountable, in the civil court system when necessary.
Inevitably, some public officials will view the lack of regular, official enforcement as an opportunity to ignore the law, and to continue long-held, arbitrary practices when it comes to sharing public information with the public.
In the seven months since the signing of the OML amendment, and after seven public meetings, the board of commissioners of the City of Lockport Housing Authority (CLHA) has not yet complied with the law concerning the posting of its meeting minutes.
Minutes are often posted on the authority's website three weeks or more after a meeting. For instance, the agenda for the board's April 2022 meeting was posted just two days before the meeting, and the minutes of the March meeting appeared 33 days after the meeting. When there is an extended interval between meetings, or a cancelled meeting, the delay can be still longer.
Some public agencies post videos of their meetings online. Many have adopted a "hybrid" model for their meetings, allowing both in-person and remote ("virtual") participation.
The ability of citizens who cannot attend in person to observe meetings remotely can help to mitigate the lack of transparency resulting from delays in posting minutes, and from the often bare-bones content of those minutes.
Few CLHA residents are able to attend board meetings even occasionally. For them, meeting minutes — sparse and thoroughly edited as they are — posted on the authority's website, are the only source of regularly updated information regarding the agency which exerts significant influence over their housing situation.
In 2019, as a CLHA commissioner, I was asked by another board member, "What is transparency?" Coming as it did from a public housing official of long standing, the question would have been surprising, were it not for the authority's dubious history of communications with residents and the public.
In 2018, speaking by phone with a local television reporter, CLHA executive director Kevin Bancroft described posting of public documents, such as agendas and minutes, as a matter of "small potatoes." He further stated — irony unintended, apparently — that the authority is transparent.
For a federally funded and regulated public agency, transparency begins, but does not end, with posting minutes of public meetings and relevant public documents within the time frame mandated by law.
Compliance with the state's Open Meetings Law would lend a degree of credibility to the executive director's claim of transparency.
RICHARD BERTRAND, rbertrand1947@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.