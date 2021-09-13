According to a recent article in the Union-Sun & Journal, Niagara Pride is conducting a survey on the needs of the LGBTQ+ community in Niagara County. Several questions in the survey pertain to religious services. We would like to remind the community that in July of 2017, Lockport United Church of Christ became an Open and Affirming church, formally welcoming LGBTQ people into full fellowship in our congregation. A copy of our covenant with the LGBTQ community can be found on our website, lockportucc.com. We strive to fulfill the promise of the United Church of Christ that “No matter who you are or where you are on life’s journey, you are welcome here at the United Church of Christ.”
LOCKPORT UCC CHURCH COUNCIL
