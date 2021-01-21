I was saddened to learn of the recent passing of John “Tate” Pitrello. Those of us who had the pleasure of knowing him as a friend or had the opportunity to work with him know what a great loss it is.
Tate was a proud public servant. He served eight years on the city council and was involved on many committees including 21 years as a commissioner on the Police Board under many different administrations, both Republican and Democratic. Mayors like myself understood the importance of keeping Tate around because of his wisdom and leadership, his ability to get things done and his desire to do the right thing for Lockport.
Not only was he a great servant to his community, he was a better human being. I had known Tate for almost 40 years at the time of his passing and whether I ran into him at 7-Eleven, city hall or the Lockport Ice Arena, he always took the time to ask how I was doing and how my family was. He was like that with everyone. He always took the time, always smiling as he was doing it. Tate was a special guy, the type of person that if you were lucky enough to cross paths with, you automatically had a new friend ready to help you whenever you needed him, no questions asked.
Lockport is a better place today because of Tate Pitrello and all of us have, and will continue to, benefit from the time and effort that he put in to make it that better place. He loved Lockport and Lockport loved him back.
Rest easy, buddy.
MIKE TUCKER, Lockport
