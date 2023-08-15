Comrades, friends, and neighbors:
I come to you with wonderful news. The VFW Post 2535 is excited to announce the return of our Memorial Day Parade. The local veterans in our community have always taken great pride in planning, hosting and being a part of this event. Our intentions are to bring back our parade bigger and better than ever. The planning is in the early stages, but we have no doubt that together, we can make Memorial Day 2024 a huge success.
Post 2535 will be hosting this coming year’s event but will need the help of our fellow service clubs, local organizations, and community leaders to make it the best it can be. We will be contacting our local representatives in early 2024 to start the formal approval process for our annual Memorial Day parade and look forward to the return of this wonderful event to complement our wreath laying ceremonies we conduct throughout the city of Lockport culminating with our full ceremony at Cold Springs Cemetery in the town of Lockport. It is our privilege as veterans to honor and celebrate the lives of our fallen comrades who served our country.
More information will follow. Any questions, concerns or suggestions can be made at PKMVFW2535@yahoo.com, ATTN: Stephanie Thurston.
STEPHANIE THURSTON, commander, VFW Post 2535, Lockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.