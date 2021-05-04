To our cruisers, family and friends:
The 21st Monday Night Cruise season is upon us and we understand that everyone is eager to enjoy car cruises once again. Our schedule has been set since December, with the first Cruise of the season scheduled for Monday, May 10. But, with the safety of our community in mind, we have decided to follow a recommendation that we wait another month for our first cruise.
We are thankful and proud that our weekly cruises bring the community together. We will follow CDC regulations, so right now, masks and social distancing will be required to keep us Covid-free. Watch the Union-Sun & Journal for updates!
The motto for our cruises is “Fun, Family and Free.” On an average week we have 150 to 200 cars for your viewing enjoyment. DJ Hank Nevins fills the park with music, we have vendors who will cook your dinner, and ice cream for the kids, both young and old.
So please bring your lawn chairs and join us on Monday, June 7, at Ida Fritz Park as we kick off our cruise season.
PAT SCHRADER, president, Monday Night Cruise Optimist Club, Lockport
