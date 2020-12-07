So what about the "quiet one" or, as I like to call him, the real life, walking, talking Mona Lisa? Upon measuring his contribution to this country as Vice President, his value seems to equate to the value of his last name.
What about him? Evidently, not much ado about him at all. In fact, at times he resembles one of those bobble head dolls, standing there to the left or the right of the President as instructed by the President, always assuredly in view of the cameras, where his bobble head affirms his complete and total agreement with whatever his boss is saying.
Or, is it possible that instead of showing complete obsequiousness by body language, he is, in fact, tuned out and his stare at the boss indicates only that he dreams of 2024 and his opportunity to hip-check the boss and become the new "dear leader"?
The Vice President seems to have sent at least one of his acolytes out ahead of him to sing his praises but in a very subtle way so as not to alert the boss and arouse his suspicion about what is asunder. This acolyte has appeared a number of times on TV talk shows lightly singing the praises of the Vice President but being careful not to overdo it to the point of that being the obvious intent. Very sly, very subtle language is intended mainly to clean off any mud which has splattered all over the Vice President after outspoken racist language uttered by his boss.
The fact that the Vice President quietly represents a huge evangelical base, which he has been courting all these past four years, is contained mostly through his complete and unalterable support of getting a right-to-life justice appointed to the Supreme Court. He is now owed more by his base than the current President is owed by them and the added benefit for the Vice President's base is that they will no longer have to get their hands filthy with the racism and the adultery attached to the current President.
A final point to ponder: Is our current military movement a ruse?
Well, good luck with all that ... not.
BOB FARNHAM, Lockport
