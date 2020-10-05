There are debates about government regulation, but sometimes it's needed. I'm a resident of Countryside Estates, a manufactured home community in Newfane. I've been concerned about the drastic lot-rent increases that have been imposed on us from the Maryland-based parent company, Horizon Land Management.
I can afford whatever increases occur, but what about all my elderly neighbors, as well as the young families trying to make ends meet?
Our landowner likes to outline all their expenses and tax increases (as if we have none?). But do the math. They are setting lot rent for nearly $510 in 2021, almost a $22 monthly increase from 2020. And that's not including expensive Newfane water and sewer (almost $30/month for the lowest users). Horizon can do that by taking advantage of poorly written laws that allow them a 6% increase each year (3% for "capital improvements" alone). They do some paving? It's nice, but cringe! That's going to cost us! What are lot rents for, anyhow? I guess to make the rich richer.
I wish there was more help for the little person. I wish government would favor the elderly woman who clips coupons, rather than catering to an outside Maryland-based mega-community company. Perhaps we in Newfane are carrying the burden for some of their other 70 or so properties in the U.S.?
I wish our local government or county government had more say about lot-rent increases. In the meantime, we will get our big packets in the mail each year from an out-of-state company, demanding more and more money from simple-living Newfane residents.
REV. TIM SCHULTZ, Newfane
