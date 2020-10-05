For those of you who are responsible for Donald Trump now residing in the White House instead of Hillary Clinton, who trounced him by almost three million popular votes, how do you now honestly feel about your man's performance as he hears the end of his term in office? Look around our country today and observe Trump's America. Did he Make America Great Again? No, he failed miserably to protect the American people and our institutions of government.
Not too long ago, a virus appeared in China that would affect the whole world. It was called Covid-19. President Trump found out early that this virus was very dangerous, for it is passed on easily through the air into the body via the nose, eyes and mouth when afflicted people cough, sneeze or talk. It is a lethal virus especially for the elderly. Our president made a fatal mistake in not telling the American people what he knew about this dreadful virus, believing the American people would panic and cause chaos all over the country, causing him to lose his reelection chance. Many American lives were therefore lost not knowing how lethal this virus was.
To make matters worse, our president failed to take leadership by quickly forming a plan with the medical experts to combat this powerful virus. Instead he dumped this responsibility on each of the 50 governors. This was Trump's second and most deadly mistake in attacking the coronavirus. Now, instead of one powerful federal plan with the funds, equipment and other resources plus the expertise of the greatest medical scientists in the world, the opportunity to treat and kill this virus was lost. Now each governor with limited resources competed with 49 other governors, and the world, for the needed equipment to conquer the virus. There was much chaos as expected. We are still using this uncoordinated plan.
To make matters worse, Trump did not promote the best ways to fight the virus: wearing a mask and keeping proper distance in group settings to protect each other. Our top medical people were very dismayed and angry, to put it mildly. It's Trump versus science. He rates his intellect over all?
Trump picked a task force headed by Vice President Mike Pence and noted medical scientists to advise and report the casualty statistics each day. They gradually have disappeared from sight and the president took over in reporting the Covid-19 news. Beware what this man says on any subject.
The results of the above actions show poor results dealing with Covid-19. Our country has recorded more than 200,000 deaths and more than 7 million cases, and the economy is devastated. It will take years for our country to recover and be back to normal, with the threat of global warming and pandemic problems to deal with in the near future.
Please, Joe Biden, help make America a great country for all of our people and future immigrants with equal rights and love and respect for each other. That will truly make us great.
JACK PERACCINY, Middleport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.