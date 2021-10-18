It is not money in itself but the "love of money" that is the root of all evil. When the threat of climate change became a national crisis, the families of noted politicians began investing their money in "new green technology," including solar panels, wind turbines and electric cars, as informed investors invest where future money is to be made.
When Covid hit, there were already certain pharmaceuticals that were used to treat the virus, including one I took that helped me within 48 hours. However, these pills have been available for many years to help prevent malaria but were ignored or not permitted to be sold, as the companies creating the vaccines and various doctors put the word out that these pills were not effective, and only the vaccine would work. According to whistleblowing doctors, the underlying reason for rejecting a cheaper pill is vaccines would create more money.
Each year, federal government agencies are budgeted a certain amount of money to spend. If within 12 months any money is left over, the money allotted the following year is cut. To ensure their money is spent, departments have "meetings" in resorts such as Las Vegas, enjoying expensive hotels and meals to spend what remains, ensuring to not lose money for the following year. Investigations have shown this is one reason money spent on government contractors is often higher — the more spent leads to the more "needed" the following year.
Why do most Washington politicians have such a drive to remain in power? It seems the longer they remain in a position of authority, it becomes about the money, fame and power, which becomes their dope, their cocaine driving them. They yielded to receive the "authority and honor" of the people.
TIMOTHY PAYNE, Niagara Falls
