I applaud Rev. Wayne Dent's letter to the editor. Only the red-white-and blue should be waving in the breeze in our city. It was with shock and disbelief I scanned the front page of the Union-Sun & Journal last week to find that the " rainbow flag" would be aloft for a whole month. This is showing favoritism, at a time when acceptance and equality are so important.
Mayor Roman and the city council: In the interests of fairness and equality, lower that flag!
FRANCES KIDNEY, Lockport
