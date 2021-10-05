Over the last 18 months our health care professionals have cared for millions of Covid patients. For much of that time their only protection was any natural immunity they might possess and using personal protective equipment that was often in limited supply. They provided essential care even when their coworkers contracted Covid, and even when their coworkers died from Covid.
When health care facilities prohibited visitors, these workers took on another task. They became their patient’s only source of human contact and support. Through all this trauma they selflessly provided professional and extraordinary care, even causing our government leaders to recognize them as heroes.
However, for some that hero status is now in jeopardy. Those same government leaders who praised these workers when they were awash in Covid patients are now demanding all be vaccinated or lose their jobs! Adding further insult to these workers, those who lose their job because they refuse vaccination will be denied unemployment compensation. You know, that same unemployment compensation that our government leaders insisted millions of others needed to get because they lost jobs, most with minimal if any exposure to people sick with Covid.
So, to summarize, health care workers who endured potentially fatal personal risk while treating many Covid patients and have now decided against vaccination are to be branded as pariahs and must be removed from their jobs. One has to wonder in the already understaffed world of health care how the actions of our government leaders will improve patient care.
JEFF MANNING, Lewiston
