This is a sad time for Mario's Emergency Pet Food. Recently we lost not just a client and helper of the ministry, but a good friend, Frank Hermanson of Lockport. Frank and his lady, Brenda, used to go to Urban Park Towers on their bikes with their support dog, Milly, to get dog food every month. Frank put up a good fight against cancer but in the end it won. Frank always thought of others, asking how they were, and when Frank was on his way he would say "God bless you." Rest easy, friend; and sorry for your loss, Brenda.
Pet owners with financial need, please take note: Mario's has overstock of good-quality canned dog food for the asking, as well as dry cat and dog kibble. For an appointment to pick up pet food at 6969 Nash Road, Wheatfield, off Lockport Road, call 465-3654.
PAULETTE COTY, operator, Mario's Emergency Pet Food
