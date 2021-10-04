Mario's Emergency Pet Food Ministry, on behalf of all the animals that received food from Mario's, thanks you, in communities near and far, for all the pet food donations.
Mario's shelves are very sparse this time of year. Any cat food or dog food would be immensely appreciated. It's because of all the animal lovers that Mario's has been able to continue offering, for 15-plus years, kibble to the hungry, loving creatures of God throughout Niagara County.
Mario's pet food pantry is housed at 6969 Nash Road in Wheatfield. To arrange a donation, call 465-3654.
PAULETTE COTY, Niagara Falls
