I would like to inform the community of a young man named Matthew Buczkowski, who is 24 years old, works at Moog Aircraft as an associate system engineer and is also working towards his master's degree at UB, in aerospace engineering with a focus on dynamics control and mechatronics. He also is an Eagle Scout.
On Aug. 19, 2020, Matthew was, fortunately, home at his mom and dad's house when his father, James Buczkowski, was outside in the back yard and suddenly fell to the ground. Matthew called 911 and went to his father, who was unconscious. Matthew started CPR on his dad until the ambulance came. They rushed him to Buffalo General Hospital, where he was operated on immediately to get two stents; another blockage that could not be stented was found.
If Matthew wasn't home, his father would have died. I think Matthew should be recognized for saving his dad's life. We, his family, are so proud of him.
Thank you, Matthew. It had to be so hard bringing your dad back. You're a hero!
JOHN BUCZKOWSKI, Lockport
