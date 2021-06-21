Our Lockport family farm needs your support.
In 1962, Leo Kowalski and his father Arthur purchased 190 acres in the town of Lockport. Leo ran a dairy here at Maverick Farm for over 40 years. He and his wife, Faith, raised four children here. Leo passed away a few years ago. Faith, now in her 80s, still lives on the farm and intends to remain until she dies.
Karl and Tina took over the farm in 2000. We got the farm certified organic and raised three kids here. We have done a lot of different things to raise quality organically-grown food. In addition to the dairy, there was a farm store and chicken for meat and eggs, pigs for pork, beef cattle and garlic – lots of garlic. Our daughter, Rachel Bennett, also works on this farm. Beside her are her two kids, Hadyn and Parker. These grandchildren are the fifth generation tied to this farm. They deserve the opportunity to grow up as farm kids and to raise a farm family. This is a family farm. It is not a business, it is a way of life.
This is where solar energy comes in. We are leasing 46 acres of our home farm for a solar project. This project will allow us to generate income to continue farming in a manner that accommodates our ages and health and afford continued grazing sheep on the solar land. We will keep our organic certification and allow stability for our future family. Planted-in trees will obscure the view of the panels from those driving by. The vegetation will be managed with sheep grazing beneath and between the panels. We will continue to live on this farm and to care for the land.
It seems that there is a very vocal group of folks that want the government to prevent us from moving forward with our plans. Some people are worried about the view. The agricultural view is the result of successful small farmers. We are happy to create that view — we just need you to support our farm. Some folks have said that farmland should be used to grow food only. The vegetation under and between the panels will be managed by sheep using rotational grazing. The sheep will produce meat and wool. This area will continue to raise food in addition to producing energy. Every concern that has been brought up has been addressed by the developer. We would not agree to have this project on our land if it was unsafe.
The only step left is a final vote by the Planning Board. Now neighbors want a moratorium on solar. Allowing this project to advance this far having met or exceeded every expectation the board has established is grossly unfair to our family and our farm. Create the moratorium if you must, but please, exclude the Slayton Settlement project and allow us to proceed as planned.
TINA and KARL KOWALSKI, Maverick Farm, Lockport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.