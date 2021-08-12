The New York State Independent Redistricting Commission is working on redrawing congressional districts. It is important to note that this region has been gerrymandered to protect Republican lawmakers to such a degree that the lawmakers are not responsive to the needs of their constituents.
For example, large parts of the 27th Congressional District are agricultural and were badly hurt by the tariffs and immigration programs of the last presidential administration. Forbes reported in August 2019 that soybeans, which had been selling for $10 per bushel, were now selling for $2 per bushel. Furthermore, dairy farmers, vegetable farmers and fruit farmers in this area depend heavily on migrant farm workers. Yet the previous administration’s policies on immigration hurt these farmers. Our congressman continued to voice his support for these policies even as his constituents were hurting.
Our last two congressmen have refused to hold town-hall style meetings to even listen to the concerns of the people they represent. This is not representative democracy but rather rule by party. When the commission changes the district, I ask them to please make the district competitive so our representatives have to listen to the concerns of their constituents.
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
