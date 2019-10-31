Rather than take a "photo -op" like a reality show, Mayor Michelle Roman follows up and finds solutions that have plagued our city due to past administrations mismanagement and neglect.
Placing your own photo on a lamp post doesn't show "experienced leadership," however, bringing a new raw waterline into Lockport does.
Mayor Roman brings people together, establishing human relations, establishing committees of real city residents, not agenda minded profiteeers. Her willingness to reach across to everyone shows her honest effort to include rather than divide the public.
Michelle Roman has found answers to neglected areas, repaired and milled roads across Lockport. She has and is addressing our tree issues head-on improving our neighborhoods safety.
Her opponent has called her names, he has been obstructive and has shown zero concern for issues throughout Lockport. He has encircled himself with special interest groups and accepted money from groups hoping to profit from him.
Having a mayor who works for you, the resident, the local business and concerned about all your children's futures. This is Michelle Roman. A true servant for the city who works diligently while bringing open and honest and transparent service to you.
On Nov. 5 and in our new early voting, I hope you will vote Michelle Roman, mayor of Lockport.
Doug Nicholson
Lockport
