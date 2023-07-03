Kevin McCarthy complains about the treatment of Hunter Biden by the Department of Justice. He claims there is no difference between Donald Trump and Hunter Biden.
Hunter Biden was charged with two misdemeanors. Donald Trump was charged with 37 counts in his indictment, all felonies; one was treason and lying to the government.
What about U.S. Rep. George Santos? Why hasn't McCarthy done anything about cleaning up his own House? Is it because he needs Santos' vote to pass legislation?
I agree with Donald Trump. The system is broken, for some individuals.
RICHARD T. KUREK, Middleport
