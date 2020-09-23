Nate McMurray isn’t a guy who just gives up on his dreams. Most would have quit on NY-27 when they saw hopeless odds in the reddest congressional district in New York state. As a youth, Nate’s fate also seemed bleak. A poor, fatherless child in a large family, Nate lacked supervision, had poor attendance and mediocre grades in school, messy hair and muddy shoes, but lots of books.
Steadfastly determined, McMurray shaped up. He earned an Eagle Scout award, went on to community college and multiple part-time jobs, graduated from college with honors, went to law school, became a Fulbright Scholar, learned several languages and got a master’s degree in a foreign country.
Public school, where everyone gets a chance at life, and Mom were Nate's backers. Seeds of care, concern and encouragement were planted by kind, selfless, devoted teachers. Inspired, McMurray made up lost time, working part-time jobs and setting goals.
Struggling, poorly represented NY-27 is like a long-neglected child. Chris Lee resigned in dishonor. Chris Collins was convicted of insider trading. Chris Jacobs, millionaire, is private school kind of guy; he's a Trump loyalist, he has changed parties, and as NY-27's current representative he voted against supporting the United States Postal Service and voted to use taxpayer dollars to pay for President Trump’s lawyers to dismantle the Affordable Care Act (ACA) without a replacement, during a pandemic.
Jacobs hides and takes the easy road — not the road to his towns, with town halls and listening to his constituents.
Nate McMurray travels the long roads of the eight NY-27 counties. He listens and he knows the residents. His campaign, a grassroots movement of volunteers, with no corporate money, has been gathering steam. Nate is the perfect representative of struggling people in a distressed region because he’s lived it. Nate is reliable and direct; his principles don’t change.
NY-27 deserves an honest leader who will make us first priority and benefit us. Nate McMurray has my vote.
CAROL NOCHAJSKI, Wilson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.