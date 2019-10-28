On November 5th, we as a community will be voting to elect representatives to both city and county government positions. As such we need to elect people who possess a significant knowledge of community issues, a firm background in matters of budget and finance, and track record of effective service and leadership to our community. Luckily, we have a candidate running for election to the Niagara County Legislature who possesses all those skills. That candidate is Keith McNall.
Keith has experience in leadership, budget and finance through his service on the Lockport Board of Education, where he served in many positions, including board president. Keith was later elected by the voters of the City of Lockport to the Niagara County Legislature. Aside from bringing significant budgeting, finance and leadership experience to his current job as legislature chairman, Keith maintains his reputation as an honest, intelligent and hardworking community leader.
During his years of service in the legislature, Keith has been a strong advocate for his district, which comprises 85% of the City of Lockport. As part of that advocacy, he has helped keep our county taxes to their lowest level since the 1980s. In addition, he has consistently opposed unfunded mandates that consume almost 75% of the county budget. Keith has also consistently supported economic development projects for the city and was an active advocate for the $10 million grant awarded last year to the City of Lockport from New York State.
Aside from his local reputation, Keith McNall is well recognized throughout Western New York for his common sense, fair play and good judgment in leadership and decision-making. For example, for the past three years he has been recognized for these skills by Buffalo’s Business First “Power 250” magazine.
I remember a few years ago when a well-respected Lockport mayor who was also a Democrat supported Keith in his bid for both the Lockport school board and later for the county legislature. I think this support illustrates that Keith has the ability to work with both sides of the political aisle to get the job done.
In conclusion, I think that the sign of an effective community leader is how well they get things done. On November 5th when deciding who to support for the county legislature I urge you to cast your vote for a candidate with years of experience in public service and leadership and, more importantly, a proven record of getting things done well! In my view, that candidate is Keith McNall.
LAWRENCE EGGERT, Lockport
