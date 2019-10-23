It is really disgusting to see what the Republican party in Niagara County has become! It's no longer the party of my "mom and dad."
The silence on Chris Collins' blatant disregard for his office was deafening. Then there was George Maziarz, who virtually led the "sheep" for years until he was convicted. And former Republican party chairman Henry Wojtaszek was found guilty of a lesser charge and then rewarded with an appointment to lead Off Track Betting, with a salary of $200,000 plus benefits. His actions there are now under scrutiny by law enforcement.
And there is state Senator Ortt, who spent thousands in public money to circulate flyers to promote hazardous waste pickup but included only Republican office holders in the promotion, neglecting the other party's representatives. We won't mention the scheme to pay his wife $5,000 for a "no work" job.
The Niagara County Legislature has for years sat by under the leadership of W. Keith McNall, who acted as a "puppet" for the Republican party, ignoring misgivings about the OTB. Instead of replacing Elliot Winter, a Wojtaszek ally, he stayed silent on requests to find out the names of attendees in plush boxes at Bills and Sabres games. McNall, as instructed, voted "no" as usual on transparency. Finally, only after pressure from the Erie County Legislature, did he send a request to find the names.
And Mr. McNall recently was caught "red handed" running his re-election campaign out of the publicly owned Niagara County Courthouse.
I hope that this November, the voters will bring honesty and integrity back to Niagara County by saying "no" on McNall.
BRAD ERCK, Lyndonville / Naples, Fla.
