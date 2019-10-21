As a member of the Niagara County Community College board of trustees, it is with great pleasure that I write this letter for county legislator Keith McNall. Keith is working with college administration to promote the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) initiative. This program would broaden student curriculum and increase student enrollment.
Residents of the city of Lockport are faced with city and county elections on Nov. 3. The county's 13th Legislative District encompasses 85% of the city and Keith McNall is the incumbent.
Professionals in Lockport City School District have seen the leadership skills exhibited by Keith as board president from 2000 until 2006. Over the years he has shown that he has the temperament to resolve issues relevant to all stakeholders. Keith is a man of integrity. He had a trusted working relationship with school administrators, teachers and troubled parents. The Lockport teachers' union and union presidents supported him in his campaigns for school board and the county legislature as recently as 2017.
Keith has worked to reduce taxes, promote job growth through economic development and address difficult challenges that come before county government. He has fought against unfunded state mandates that cost the taxpayer money. He never gives up in reaching out for help when needed. He has a sound working relationship with our state senate and assembly representatives. He has earned the respect of his legislative colleagues who have unanimously, from both sides of the aisle, elected him chairman of the legislature for the past four years.
Please keep Keith McNall as our legislator in the 13th district with your vote on Nov. 5. He has proven his worth for our community.
KEVIN CLARK, Lockport
