Joe Genco’s thoughtful piece "Storms hint at scary stuff" (published July 30th in the Union-Sun & Journal) recognized the seriousness of the climate crisis. Amazingly, some people still don’t. But I think terrifying wildfires, beyond-record flooding in many parts of the world and spiking temperatures in areas previously cool do more than hint at a climate out of control. We’re already in the midst of a catastrophe.
Fortunately, there’s more we can do than ride our bikes and ponder, although riding our bikes we certainly should do as it’s a perfect form of green transit. In order to curtail the climate crisis, we must cut greenhouse gas emissions from burning fossil fuels immediately and radically, by moving from gas-burning power plants to solar and wind power and by moving aggressively to electric cars, trucks and buses from the old internal combustion engines.
Curtailing transit emissions would reduce dirty fuel emissions by nearly one-third. Electric vehicles must prevail. We almost had laws, this session, that would have hastened electrification of municipal bus fleets and provide related green jobs, but state Assembly leader Carl Heastie and Senate leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins did not prioritize them for a floor vote and the opportunity was lost. It’s time to pressure state legislators to move on these bills. In addition, Governor Cuomo needs to adopt California’s transportation regulations including the Advanced Clean Trucks Act and others which would sharply reduce emissions from heavy vehicles.
Let’s start driving electric cars. Manufacturers are doing their part, expanding the line-up of affordable options and moving to all-electric line-ups. We need serious investment in state-wide charging infrastructure. The state also needs to end its limited sales ban against Tesla dealerships. Currently, the most popular electric car, a Tesla model, can’t be purchased at a lot and driven home, it can only be ordered online.
To stop burning fossil fuels, we simply must stop opening new gas plants. With the failure of the Clean Futures Act to pass, a major loss of courage on the part of the Legislature, that’s as simple as Governor Cuomo and the PSC refusing permission to operators who are applying for permission to do so as Danskammer is in Newburgh and National Grid is in New York City. We have plenty of power with renewables being added to the grid, and battery technology becoming increasingly effective.
Just a mention, as Mr. Genco speaks of the sometimes positive effect of climate change on our local growing season: Worldwide, drought will make more and more areas of the globe entirely unsuitable for agriculture, creating famine, refugee crises and war; sea level rise will make low-lying areas unlivable, creating yet more refugees. No one will be unaffected by the turmoil.
As long as you’re making personal choices to help the climate, consider installing your own solar panels or an air pump heating system. Every little bit helps, but big things, like banning gas plants, switching to all-renewable power and installing electric car charging infrastructure, help more.
Lisa Johnson resides in Warsaw.
