Right now, Congress has the power to make health care more affordable for millions of seniors and others with serious illnesses by capping the amount these people pay out-of-pocket for prescription drugs under Medicare Part D.
As a cancer caregiver and advocate I know how incredibly expensive cancer care can be — not just for a year or two, but often for several years and requiring numerous prescription drugs. Being unable to predict just how much you’ll spend on these drugs is stressful and harmful to a person’s mental and physical health.
Cancer patients and survivors who have Medicare need to know there’s a limit on how much they’ll pay each year. Setting a cap for outpatient prescription drugs and allowing them to make payments throughout the year rather than all upfront would make balancing their limited budgets easier and would provide some relief to a stressful situation.
Senator Schumer can play a critical role in ensuring this cap gets included in upcoming legislation. I urge him to speak up and do what’s right. Medicare patients need to know they can count on Senator Schumer and can count on a cap in their out-of-pocket drug costs.
KAREN CONNOR, Wilson, state lead volunteer, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network
