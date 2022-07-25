Midterm voting has never been more important
The January 6th attack on our nation wasn’t a random act by a handful of sore losers, but a premeditated and organized insurrection. Now, thanks to the hearings, there’s overwhelming evidence that Donald Trump and his allies were at the helm of it.
We heard from former members of the Trump administration and Republican state officials about how Trump illegally pressured the Vice President, the Department of Justice, and state legislatures to overturn the election he knew he lost. And when it didn’t work, he summoned an armed mob to march on the Capitol in a final, violent attempt to stop the peaceful transfer of power.
These insurrectionists haven’t gone anywhere. In fact, more than 100 of them have already won their primaries. It’s up to us to do our part and vote to make sure they don’t win this fall.
Should these dangerous candidates win their elections, we could have election deniers in key seats of power, like secretary of state and county clerk, ready to overturn whatever election results they don’t like.
Our democracy is at stake. If we want to hold onto our freedoms to vote, to have our votes decide elections, and to rely on elections to keep our leaders in check, then we have to cast our ballots during the midterms this year on November.
CAROL NOCHAJSKI, Wilson
Vacancy presents LCSD with an opportunity
In 2022, the 10 most expensive states to educate, on a per pupil basis, were New York, Connecticut, New Jersey, Alaska, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Wyoming, Rhode Island and Maryland. Together, on average, they spent $17,988 per student to educate.
The five middle average states were Montana, Kansas, Louisiana, West Virginia and Kentucky. Together, on average, they spent $11,446 per student to educate.
The 10 least expensive states to educate, on a per pupil basis, were Tennessee, Nevada, North Carolina, Florida, Vermont, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Arizona, Idaho and Utah. Together, on average, they spent only $8,784 per student to educate.
In Lockport, we spent the highest amount of any numbers featured here. It took Lockport City School District $18,128 per student to provide that very same education.
Let me repeat that. The most inefficient schools spent more than $17,000 per student; the average schools spent more than $11,000 per student; and the most efficient schools spent less than $9,000 per student.
And, Lockport spent more than $18,000 per student.
Let that sink in for a moment.
It cost Lockport 206% more to provide the same diplomas as 20% of the other states in the union. Why?
A few of the reasons are liberal tax and spend policies, corrupt labor unions, weak administrations, and previously discussed conflicts of interest on the Lockport Board of Education.
My suggestion to start to correct this mess is at our very doorstep now. We should start our search for a new superintendent not in the least efficient states but in the states that rather respect their tax payers and their students with fiscal responsibility.
The system has a lot of fiscal problems that have existed for a very long time. It’s not the school board’s fault unless the board fails to fix it going forward.
MICHAEL D’ADDEO, Lockport
So much for conventional wisdom
Chicago is “gun free” yet more than 1,550 people have been shot already this year.
In Maine, you can carry concealed firearms without a permit. Four years since that became the law, Maine is the safest state in the union.
Tell me again how gun control works.
• • •
Canceling student debt is the most absurd thing I’ve ever heard. Rewarding people who do not honor their financial commitments by taxing the people who do is wrong. This is vote buying at its worst.
So the “intelligent” college graduate that couldn’t afford his degree wants the guy that couldn’t afford college to pay his college debt?
• • •
Government-funded science said ...
In the 1960s — oil reserves will be depleted in 10 years.
In the 1970s — Another ice age will occur in 10 years.
In the 1980s — Acid rain will destroy all crops in 10 years.
In the 1990s — The ozone layer will be destroyed in 10 years.
In the 2000s — The ice caps will be gone in 10 years.
None of these catastrophes occurred, but all resulted in more taxes and regulations, and all by Democrats.
TIMOTHY PAYNE, Niagara Falls
