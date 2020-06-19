I’ve practiced law in Niagara County for over a decade. My caseload includes a substantial amount of civil and criminal litigation. I’ve been fortunate to represent members of our community in complex civil and criminal matters in both the State and Federal court system. At its core, litigation always involves conflict: Guilty or innocent, constitutional or unconstitutional, liable or not liable, etc.
A litigator’s workday is often filled with conflict and disagreement. In Niagara County, especially in criminal courts, it’s also not unusual for an attorney to have numerous ongoing cases against the same opponent. By and large, members of the legal community are known to be respectful, ethical, and diligent. We are also hard-working and loyal to our clients.
It is possible to express a different viewpoint — to address conflict — without malice toward your opponent. The political views of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the late Justice Antonin Scalia couldn’t be more opposite. Despite this, they often dined together and discussed their differences. RBG famously stated, “You can disagree without being disagreeable.” Scalia quipped about RBG, “What’s not to like — except her views on the law?”
It was refreshing to hear Mike Benedict reference the Ginsburg-Scalia relationship in an interview earlier this year. Mike embodies this principle, and not just as a lawyer. He encourages this same kind of mature approach to conflict with his own family, friends, and the kids that he coaches. Our community is witnessing it first hand through his campaign for Niagara County Judge. Mike has taken the high road even as false and malicious ads take aim at his good name and character. He has not compromised his core values, even in the face of adversity.
I will be casting my vote for Mike Benedict as our next Niagara County Judge. If you disagree, we can meet over lunch and discuss our differences.
BRIAN J. HUTCHISON, ESQ., Lockport
