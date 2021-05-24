It was with deep regret that I received a letter from the Exchange Club of Lockport that they would be no more.
All my gymnasts, and me personally, over the years have looked forward to the Exchange Club Circus. It was such a big part of our club each year, for the Exchange Club members including all the clowns and especially Paul Schuster, and one of the few times I got to perform the sport I love.
What can I say? When February comes around each year, I will feel an emptiness, trying to remember what I am supposed to be doing that last weekend of February. I will miss not seeing the friends I have made over the years but saw only once each year.
Thank you so much for bringing the circus to town for us and all the children that you made smile over the years, for bringing warmth on a winter day.
SHIRLEY BEECHER, owner, Flips Gymnastics, Lockport
