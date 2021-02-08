A letter writer to the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal asks if the coronavirus is “an actual pandemic or an exaggerated crisis that the government is exploiting to control people and steal their freedom?” Then he cites data, purportedly from the CDC, that has been hidden from the public by politicians and experts. He doesn’t explain how he obtained this secret, hidden CDC data. I find it incredibly difficult to believe this. Instead, I think it is most likely that CDC data, which is massive, has been misused or misinterpreted to exploit people’s fear and promote some nefarious conspiracy.
USA Today reporter Katie Landeck wrote (12/24/20): “In a fact check of a similar claim with PolitiFact, the CDC again confirmed an excessive number of deaths this year, saying the 2020 death numbers are ‘without a question NOT on par with previous years,’ and claims to the contrary are a misrepresentation of data. In that article, a CDC representative said the country has now seen more than 300,000 excessive deaths compared to the same period over 2019.”
I also disagree that the government is causing fear and confusion. This is a virus causing sickness and death. Viruses follow certain rules of biology. If we break the chain of infection we can prevent the spread of the illness and death. It is not complicated and it is not political; it is science. It is not the government that is causing fear and panic, it is ignorance and the attempt to politicize science.
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
